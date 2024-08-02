DA Davidson Comments on Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TENB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $123,096.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,419,390.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Tenable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

