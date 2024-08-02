DA Davidson Comments on UFP Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of UFPI opened at $126.20 on Thursday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UFP Industries by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 201,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,351,540.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,831,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

