DA Davidson Weighs in on Varonis Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $53.17 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after buying an additional 1,070,821 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after buying an additional 824,163 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,032,000 after buying an additional 466,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $19,194,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

