DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DallasNews Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of DALN stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. DallasNews has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 111.35% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DallasNews by 26.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of DallasNews by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of DallasNews by 184.9% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

