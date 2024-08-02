Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 5,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dana by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana in the second quarter valued at $388,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dana from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Dana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Dana Trading Down 4.6 %

DAN stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Dana had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.49%.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

