Daniel Joseph Dunn Sells 1,600 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total transaction of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,980.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $314.11 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $330.22. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.72.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,410,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 62.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.