Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Receives $64.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.27.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at $496,337.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE DAR opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.04%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

