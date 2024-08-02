Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) vs. GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Data Storage has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Data Storage and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data Storage 0 0 0 0 N/A GoodRx 1 7 12 0 2.55

Earnings & Valuation

GoodRx has a consensus price target of $9.32, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given GoodRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Data Storage.

This table compares Data Storage and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data Storage $24.96 million 1.43 $380,000.00 $0.09 56.67 GoodRx $750.27 million 4.38 -$8.87 million ($0.01) -874.13

Data Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Data Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of Data Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of GoodRx shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Data Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of GoodRx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Data Storage and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data Storage 2.61% 3.48% 2.88% GoodRx -0.86% 3.45% 1.70%

Summary

Data Storage beats GoodRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense. The company also provides data protection and recovery solutions, such as ezVault for offsite data protection; ezRecovery for fast data recovery; ezAvailability for real-time data replication with minimal recovery objectives; and ezMirror for data mirroring at the storage level. In addition, it offers cloud hosted production systems comprising ezHost, which delivers managed cloud services; and voice and data solutions, including Nexxis, which specializes in voice over internet protocol, internet access, and data transport solutions, which comprise dedicated internet services, SD-WAN options, and a cloud-based PBX solution. The company offers its solutions and services to businesses in healthcare, banking and finance, distribution services, manufacturing, construction, education, and government industries. Data Storage Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

