David B. Blundin Sells 3,255 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $87,266.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,273 shares in the company, valued at $7,085,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
EverQuote Trading Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ EVER opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $898.55 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.96.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently commented on EVER shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
