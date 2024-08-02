David Lindsay Buys 30,000 Shares of National World Plc (LON:NWOR) Stock

National World Plc (LON:NWOR – Get Free Report) insider David Lindsay bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of £5,400 ($6,946.23).

National World Price Performance

Shares of LON NWOR opened at GBX 17.50 ($0.23) on Friday. National World Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.70 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.34. The company has a market capitalization of £46.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,750.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Get National World alerts:

National World Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. National World’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

National World Company Profile

National World Plc operates in the news publishing industry in the United Kingdom. It provides news and information services through a portfolio of multimedia publications and websites. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

