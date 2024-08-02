David Michael Barrett Sells 9,994 Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 9,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $19,188.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,345,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $2,760.00.

On Friday, July 26th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $25,360.20.

On Wednesday, July 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,850 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $25,443.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 13,560 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $25,357.20.

On Friday, July 19th, David Michael Barrett sold 13,350 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $25,231.50.

On Wednesday, July 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,385 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,636.95.

On Monday, July 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,470 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $25,807.50.

On Friday, July 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,550 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $25,872.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 12,300 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $25,461.00.

On Monday, July 8th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,874 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $24,636.04.

Expensify Trading Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $1.70 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXFY shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,359,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after buying an additional 1,309,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 57,044.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 160,864 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

