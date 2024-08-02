David W. Smith Sells 600 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $418.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $443.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $416.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $3,174,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

