Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $68.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DAY. Piper Sandler Companies restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dayforce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Dayforce from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

DAY stock opened at $56.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.71. Dayforce has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.15 million. Dayforce had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

