DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DBVT stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.69. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.70.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. DBV Technologies had a negative net margin of 638.21% and a negative return on equity of 66.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DBV Technologies stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.