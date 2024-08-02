DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Berenberg Bank

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

DCC Price Performance

DCC stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. DCC has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.71.

Get DCC alerts:

About DCC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.