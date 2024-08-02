De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $90.77

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.77 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 99.20 ($1.28). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 98.40 ($1.27), with a volume of 185,079 shares changing hands.

De La Rue Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,040.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.32 million, a P/E ratio of -447.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at De La Rue

In related news, insider Ruth Euling sold 15,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.26), for a total value of £14,720.58 ($18,935.66). 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

