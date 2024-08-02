Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,824,200 shares, a growth of 5.0% from the June 30th total of 7,448,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.4 days.

Deep Yellow Price Performance

Shares of DYLLF opened at $0.87 on Friday. Deep Yellow has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94.

Get Deep Yellow alerts:

About Deep Yellow

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Deep Yellow Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in Namibia. The company holds a 100% interest in the Reptile project, which covers an area of 896 square kilometers (km2); 65% interest in the Nova Joint Venture covering an area of 599 km2; and 85% interest in the Yellow Dune Joint Venture covering an area of 190 km2.

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.