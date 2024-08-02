Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91. 184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Delivery Hero Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.