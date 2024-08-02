Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $184.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average of $179.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

