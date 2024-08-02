Dennis H. Nelson Sells 20,487 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $846,727.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,965,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,243,083.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Buckle Price Performance

NYSE:BKE opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.15. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). Buckle had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 33.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKE. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 527.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

