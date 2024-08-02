DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $34.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of XRAY opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.18. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 173,729 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 235,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

