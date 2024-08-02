Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. Derwent London has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

