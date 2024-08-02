Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.53

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $6.09. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 131,753 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

