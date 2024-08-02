Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.67

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.67 and traded as high as C$5.99. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 118,687 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dexterra Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.55.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DXT

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of C$375.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. Dexterra Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of C$231.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.4669388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mary Garden bought 4,694 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. In other news, Director Mary Garden bought 4,694 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,347.60. Also, Senior Officer Robert Johnston bought 9,200 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.45 per share, with a total value of C$50,140.00. Insiders bought 37,737 shares of company stock worth $205,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About Dexterra Group

(Get Free Report)

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.