DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

DHI Group Stock Performance

Shares of DHX opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.13 million, a PE ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.37.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in DHI Group by 76.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

