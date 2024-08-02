Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $604,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Diageo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 151.0% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 77.0% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

DEO opened at $122.81 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $122.22 and a 52 week high of $175.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

