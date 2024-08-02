DigiAsia (NASDAQ:FAAS) Stock Price Down 13.8%

DigiAsia Corp. (NASDAQ:FAAS – Get Free Report) dropped 13.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 59,444 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 46,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
DigiAsia Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63.
About DigiAsia
Digiasia Bios develops an application platform that offers digital payments, lending, and remittance services in Indonesia. It offers services under brands, such as KasPro, KreditPro, and RemitPro. Digiasia Bios was founded in 2017 and is based in Jakarta, Indonesia.
