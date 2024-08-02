Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $921.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $171.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 496.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 42.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

