Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 317.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

