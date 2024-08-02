Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.27% of Diodes worth $41,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 15.5% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 38,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $78.20 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at $8,033,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diodes

Diodes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.