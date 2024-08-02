Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 232,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 53% compared to the typical volume of 151,507 call options.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 21.2 %

Shares of SOXL stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $41,164,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at $24,699,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at $13,683,000. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $10,158,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

