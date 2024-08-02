Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 61,218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,786,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 127,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,641,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,236,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $218.36 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.