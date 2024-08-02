DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Short Interest Update

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,900 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 456,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of DMC Global in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DMC Global from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get DMC Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DMC Global

DMC Global Price Performance

BOOM opened at $12.87 on Friday. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $27.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a market cap of $257.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $166.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.35 million. On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DMC Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the fourth quarter worth $10,378,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,871,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,213,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DMC Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DMC Global by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.