DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co cut its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.09% of DNOW worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DNOW in the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DNOW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,241,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW in the 1st quarter valued at $4,571,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 258,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $14.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. DNOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.15 million. DNOW had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of DNOW from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DNOW from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DNOW

DNOW Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.