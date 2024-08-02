Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $114.22

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$114.22 and traded as high as C$130.47. Dollarama shares last traded at C$129.96, with a volume of 612,439 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$126.30.

Dollarama Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$114.22.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. The company had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 530 shares in the company, valued at C$68,991.16. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.51, for a total value of C$4,853,821.17. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $8,220,415. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

