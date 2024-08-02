Doman Building Materials Group (DBM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Doman Building Materials Group to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$665.05 million.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$7.03 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$6.42 and a 1-year high of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$612.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.62.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In related news, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.13 per share, with a total value of C$524,415.15. In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Senior Officer James Salter Code acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,970.00. Also, Director Amar Doman acquired 73,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $1,078,857. Corporate insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DBM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.