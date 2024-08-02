Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $54.33, with a volume of 595389 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.46.

The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after purchasing an additional 940,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

