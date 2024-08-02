Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 548,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Donaldson Price Performance
Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $78.03.
Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Donaldson Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on DCI shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCI
Insider Transactions at Donaldson
In related news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 37,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $2,668,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Donaldson
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Donaldson
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.