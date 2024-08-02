Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 9,024 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $134,999.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,104,114 shares in the company, valued at $181,077,545.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Donegal Group Trading Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.46 million, a P/E ratio of 87.50 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

View Our Latest Report on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.