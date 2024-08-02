Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 30th total of 298,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dorman Products Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DORM opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.82. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total value of $46,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $138,572.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth $1,640,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 73.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 283,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 119,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DORM

About Dorman Products

(Get Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.