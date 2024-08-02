Dover Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $9.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.63.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $179.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.31 and a 200-day moving average of $173.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Dover by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

