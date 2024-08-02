Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (D) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.71 per share for the quarter.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$48.50 million for the quarter.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.
