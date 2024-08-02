Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dril-Quip were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 672,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth $905,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 543,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 32.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 78,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,867,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,996,000 after acquiring an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Stock Performance

Shares of DRQ opened at $16.20 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $557.60 million, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Dril-Quip Profile

(Free Report)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for offshore and onshore applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, specialty connectors and associated pipes, subsea production trees and systems, mudline hanger systems, production riser systems, dry tree systems, subsea manifolds, line hangers and expandable liner systems, multi-frac well connections, conventional wellheads, thermal wellheads, completion packers, and safety and kelly valves; and rig equipment comprises drilling riser systems, wellhead connectors, diverters, and cement manifolds.

Featured Stories

