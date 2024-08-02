DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $464.80

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 464.80 ($5.98) and last traded at GBX 454.60 ($5.85), with a volume of 1485635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 454 ($5.84).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMDS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.15) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Numis Securities downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.34) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 400.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 362.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,383.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,454.55%.

In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.61), for a total transaction of £153,793.22 ($197,830.23). Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

