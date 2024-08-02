DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $76.12 and last traded at $75.82, with a volume of 113022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.65.

The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in DT Midstream by 21.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

