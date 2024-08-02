DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) PT Raised to $78.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DTM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of DTM opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.06.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.83 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,407,000 after buying an additional 266,433 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,398,000 after buying an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 284.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,537,000 after buying an additional 1,128,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,870,000 after buying an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,638,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

