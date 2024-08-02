DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 37,250.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

DTE opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $123.54.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.