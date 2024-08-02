Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $32.32

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.32 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 34.50 ($0.44). Duke Capital shares last traded at GBX 33.75 ($0.43), with a volume of 180,167 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Capital in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 30.04 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £138.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1,125.00 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

