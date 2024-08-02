Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.28

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.28 and traded as high as C$11.80. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$11.74, with a volume of 478,973 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.28.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.03). Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of C$166.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.428934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,500.00. In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 42,339 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$467,422.56. Also, Senior Officer Navin Dyal acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.70 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,181 shares of company stock worth $683,972. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

