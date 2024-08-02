Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.20.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,259.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $478,328.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,372,638.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,198 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,533 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,042,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Duolingo by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 238,990 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Duolingo by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 208,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 148,892 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DUOL opened at $164.50 on Friday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.85 and a 200-day moving average of $200.11.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

